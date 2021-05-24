‘Future looks bright’ – Young Birmingham City talent gets many Blues fans excited after positive showing

Birmingham City u23s are the Professional Development League 2 champions for this season after beating Sheffield United to take the gong, thanks to an early brace from striker Adan George.

The Blues’ senior side is planning for another campaign in the Sky Bet Championship and Lee Bowyer will be looking at ways this summer that he can improve the squad to kick them up the table.

He’s got a record of bringing through young players having worked and done so for Charlton as manager, too, so he could well be taking note of George’s performance as he scored two well taken goals.

Certainly, Blues fans picked up on his display on social media with several of them remarking that a bright future could be in store for the forward – though time will ultimately tell, of course.

Let’s take a look at what was said, then, on a memorable day for the young player…

adan > hogan — j*sh (@SeventhCoIumn) May 24, 2021

He’s actually too good — Rhys ☔️ (@_RhysBCFC) May 24, 2021

Big game player — Cal (@_ZigicHeader) May 24, 2021

Ballerrrr👏 — Adam Pease (@AdamPease12) May 24, 2021

Adan George, what a fella — Mark (@MarfsBack) May 24, 2021

Adan George is a good striker — Cullen. (@jcull___) May 24, 2021

Adan George is having the game of his life, looks like a really good player. Nimble and good with his feet, has the pace to take on defenders too Future looks bright for the lad#BCFC — James (@JamesKelly2398) May 24, 2021

What club do these 21 former Birmingham City players ply their trade at now?

1 of 21 Which club does Michael Morrison play for nowadays? Cardiff City Reading Blackburn Rovers Barnsley