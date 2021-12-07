‘Future is still looking bright’ – Many Plymouth Argyle fans react to big Ryan Lowe news

Ryan Lowe has been strongly linked with the vacant Preston North End job after the Lilywhites relieved Frankie McAvoy of his duties on Monday evening.

According to TalkSPORT, Lowe is set to leave Plymouth Argyle in fourth place in League One having taken over at the club and winning promotion straight back to the third tier in 2019/20. The Pilgrims have been devastating at times this season and were sat top of the tree before a recent run of three straight league defeats.

Lowe has earned admirers since his time at Bury for deploying an attacking brand of football which has been no different at Argyle, who would be disappointed to see him leave but with an appreciation that the club find themselves in a much better position than when he arrived.

Argyle recruited very well in the summer with the likes of Dan Scarr, Jordan Houghton, James Wilson and Macauley Gillesphey coming in on permanent deals to make a great impact in the first team. Ryan Broom and Jordan Garrick have also been examples of a clever use of the loan market, producing a squad that can still go on to realise their ambition of finishing in the top six.

Here, we have taken a look at some of the best of the reaction to the news of Lowe’s potential departure from Argyle fans on Twitter…

No matter what happens @rlowe15 has been brilliant for us #pafc — Emma 💙NHS💙 (@nickschickuk) December 7, 2021

Must be gutting for #pnefc fans knowing that Ryan Lowe is only joining them so he can go home more. I’d be fuming 🎣 #pafc — Adam (@Adam19552407) December 7, 2021

#pafc Plymouth was sleeping giant, Ryan has woken it up. U can c no doubt he loves the club and fans but at the end if the day it's business.

Plymouth will now probably do the same in reaching out for a new manager. Recon you'd have taken this scenario a couple of seasons ago. — Gymbo (@Gymbo20944400) December 7, 2021

Look at it this way. Argyle due a lot of money as compo. Future is still looking bright as ever #pafc — Tom (@Jannerssary) December 7, 2021

I’m far more relaxed about this than most people seem to be. If he stays, then that’s great, if he goes it’s a shame but the club is still in a strong, upwardly mobile position, the framework will still be there and we’ll be a great prospect for potential applicants. #pafc — Cobi Budge (@cobibudge1) December 7, 2021

The relocating to Plymouth thing needs to be a requirement, not a suggestion, this whole thing is hardly surprising considering Lowe’s been here 2 and a half seasons and hasn’t fully moved #pafc — Mark (@Mark_H1989) December 7, 2021