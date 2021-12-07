Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Future is still looking bright’ – Many Plymouth Argyle fans react to big Ryan Lowe news

Ryan Lowe has been strongly linked with the vacant Preston North End job after the Lilywhites relieved Frankie McAvoy of his duties on Monday evening.

According to TalkSPORT, Lowe is set to leave Plymouth Argyle in fourth place in League One having taken over at the club and winning promotion straight back to the third tier in 2019/20. The Pilgrims have been devastating at times this season and were sat top of the tree before a recent run of three straight league defeats.

Lowe has earned admirers since his time at Bury for deploying an attacking brand of football which has been no different at Argyle, who would be disappointed to see him leave but with an appreciation that the club find themselves in a much better position than when he arrived.

Argyle recruited very well in the summer with the likes of Dan Scarr, Jordan Houghton, James Wilson and Macauley Gillesphey coming in on permanent deals to make a great impact in the first team. Ryan Broom and Jordan Garrick have also been examples of a clever use of the loan market, producing a squad that can still go on to realise their ambition of finishing in the top six.

