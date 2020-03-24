‘Future Elland Road man’ – These Leeds United fans are loving youngster’s impressive training montage

As the EFL takes a slight pause with an enforced break, supporters of clubs have had to get used to not seeing their favourite team in action every week.

Games have been suspended until April the 30th at the very earliest which has seen supporters having to find new ways to keep themselves entertained until the EFL finally returns. This young Leeds United supporter has managed to get his football fix in this week by training his goalkeeping abilities in the back garden.

When you’re a goalkeeper… and an only child… in self isolation… and trying to keep up with your training… 😂😂came up with this himself! I’m so impressed. #coronavirus #StayHomeStaySafe pic.twitter.com/FFzJ1LE3N1 — Sarah-Jayne Tobin (@TheSJTobin) March 23, 2020

The video shows the young man, who is dressed in a full Leeds United goalkeeping kit, kicking the ball against the fence and stopping it from entering the small goal that has been set up. The tweet has gathered a lot of attention from around the footballing world with professional footballers such as Ben Foster and Juan Mata chipping in with responses.

Illan Meslier is the current Leeds United number one having been brought into the starting 11 by Marcelo Bielsa following Kiko Casilla’s eight-match ban that he received last month. The French goalkeeper would be seriously impressed with this little man’s reactions as he is able to keep the ball out of the net, just like Meslier has during his two most recent appearances against Hull City and Huddersfield Town.

Here are how Leeds United supporters reacted to their ‘next’ number one goalkeeper…

Class that. Used to kick a ball against a wall many days when I was bored. End up trying to hit the curb from further and further away. Nice to see a kid out and keeping himself active! — Phillip Kalvin (@BatesyV3) March 23, 2020

Alaw — Math Judge (@mamoo1987) March 24, 2020

Needs a reply from @MeslierIllan! He’s gonna be disappointed if his only rt from a pro keeper is some Danish bloke… — marc brine (@marcjbrine) March 23, 2020

He already has a leeds jersey on!. 👍 — Ross Cassidy (@Rosscassidy99) March 24, 2020

👏👏👏 — Right In The Gary Kellys (@RITGK) March 23, 2020

all Leeds aren’t we

good work — john batty (@bregans) March 24, 2020

Leeds Leeds Leeds Leeds Leeds Leeds Leeds Leeds Leeds Leeds Leeds Leeds Leeds Leeds Leeds Leeds Leeds Leeds Leeds — Sam Huby (@SamHuby1) March 24, 2020

Missing football!? There’s still plenty of Leeds discussion going on in the Vital Leeds Forum! Click here to get involved!