Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Leeds United

‘Future Elland Road man’ – These Leeds United fans are loving youngster’s impressive training montage

Published

11 mins ago

on

As the EFL takes a slight pause with an enforced break, supporters of clubs have had to get used to not seeing their favourite team in action every week.

Games have been suspended until April the 30th at the very earliest which has seen supporters having to find new ways to keep themselves entertained until the EFL finally returns. This young Leeds United supporter has managed to get his football fix in this week by training his goalkeeping abilities in the back garden.

The video shows the young man, who is dressed in a full Leeds United goalkeeping kit, kicking the ball against the fence and stopping it from entering the small goal that has been set up. The tweet has gathered a lot of attention from around the footballing world with professional footballers such as Ben Foster and Juan Mata chipping in with responses.

Illan Meslier is the current Leeds United number one having been brought into the starting 11 by Marcelo Bielsa following Kiko Casilla’s eight-match ban that he received last month. The French goalkeeper would be seriously impressed with this little man’s reactions as he is able to keep the ball out of the net, just like Meslier has during his two most recent appearances against Hull City and Huddersfield Town.

Here are how Leeds United supporters reacted to their ‘next’ number one goalkeeper…

Missing football!? There’s still plenty of Leeds discussion going on in the Vital Leeds Forum! Click here to get involved!


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Future Elland Road man’ – These Leeds United fans are loving youngster’s impressive training montage

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: