‘Future club captain’ – Many WBA fans fall over themselves to praise youngster once again

West Bromwich Albion showed their class on Wednesday night in the Sky Bet Championship with a fine performance against Derby County to win 2-0 at The Hawthorns.

It was billed, rightly, as a tough game for the Baggies with the form that the Rams were in but, at the same time, it was a chance for Slaven Bilic and his men to show why they are going for the title, not just the top six.

They did that, too, with some fine performances last night that would deserve Premier League promotion and, among them, another top display from full-back Dara O’Shea.

Right now, the defender is one of Albion’s hottest properties and he appears to have made the right-back spot his own under Slaven Bilic.

He was excellent again last night and scored the crucial second goal to settle the game, heading in at the near post from a corner.

Albion fans were full of praise online for his performance, too, so let’s take a look at what has been said:

Maldini is the Italian O'Shea — Manjeevan Cheema (@ManjeevanCheema) July 8, 2020

With Harper and Edwards too we have a decent crop of youngsters to build a side around. — 🇬🇧 Spencer 🇬🇧 (@Albion_2020) July 9, 2020

Brilliant! Another one proving that youth @WBA are more than good enough to play 👏🏽 #wba #giveyouthachance — Nigel Quashie Official (@NigelQuashie1) July 8, 2020

Future Club Captain — Richard Downing (@rjdowning) July 8, 2020

Immense — Louise Hickman (@Loubiewba) July 8, 2020

Outstanding again today. The future's bright. The future's O'Shea… Nathan who? — #Ride2Cure2 Neuroblastoma (@VonSchiehallion) July 8, 2020