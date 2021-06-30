‘Future captain’ – Many Reading FC supporters react as club make player announcement

Reading centre-back Tom McIntyre has signed a new deal three-year deal with the Championship side, extending his stay at the Madejski Stadium until 2024.

The 22-year-old’s previous deal at the Madejski Stadium was set to expire this summer – and with contract negotiations with McIntyre starting in early April at the very latest – there were doubts over whether he would stay with the Royals after coming through their youth academy.

However, the Scottish youth international has put pen to paper on a new deal in Berkshire after making 26 appearances for the Royals last season.

Quiz: What was the score the last time Reading FC played each of these 25 teams?

1 of 25 What was the score when Reading last played Barnsley? 0-0 D 1-1 D 1-0 W 1-0 L

And although McIntyre was mainly utilised when there were multiple injuries in defence, his impressive performances in central defence, full-back and defensive midfield in the past year are likely to earn him more playing minutes under manager Veljko Paunovic.

Fellow Reading centre-back Michael Morrison is 33 now and with his playing career up in the air on the expiry of his own new deal next season, McIntyre and fellow academy graduate Tom Holmes are likely to be competing for that long-term spot alongside captain Liam Moore.

According to a source close to the club, fellow Championship side West Bromwich Albion were ready to snap him up if the Royals couldn’t agree a new contract with the 22-year-old. But with a new contract now sorted, his future has been put beyond all doubt ahead of next season.

After this breaking news, how do Reading fans on social media feel? Has he been worthy of an extension? Excited to see one of their own stay at the club?

Let’s take a look at some of the latest Twitter reaction.

ONE OF OUR OWN. Brilliant news 🤩🤩🤩 https://t.co/Oyw8wt0ifl — Talk Reading (@TalkReading) June 29, 2021

no matter the Engalnd result at least there's a positive from today https://t.co/PCQrbWtc4e — Lewis Radbourne (@lewisradbourne1) June 29, 2021

Most important result of the night. — SDS (@NCCDakota) June 29, 2021

Future captain! Good news — Matt (@smithy9596) June 29, 2021