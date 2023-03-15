Wigan Athletic look set to find out the number of points they will be deducted and when it will be applied this week, according to a report from Alan Nixon.

The Latics were already the subject of a suspended points deduction after failing to pay wages on time on numerous occasions - and the owners haven't been able to pay up once again this month.

In a statement last week, the club revealed that they had failed to do so because of "liquidity issues", something that may come as a concern to Wigan supporters who saw their side fall into administration less than three years ago.

They face a points penalty due to their recent misdemeanour, with the relegation-threatened Latics potentially set to receive a further blow in their quest to remain afloat in the Championship beyond the end of this term.

According to Nixon, they are set to find out their punishment this week with an EFL official turning up to their clash against Coventry City last night, with Kyle McFadzean's own goal rescuing a draw for them.

Players and staff are still waiting to hear an update on when their wages will be paid - and Nixon has also revealed that manager Shaun Maloney is set to travel to Bahrain at the weekend to meet up with the owners.

The Verdict:

This situation is simply unacceptable because this delay in payments has happened on several occasions and if anything, it's the owners who deserve to be sanctioned and not the whole club.

How that can be done is unclear because a fine isn't exactly likely to help their cause - but those who are responsible should be held accountable for it.

Unfortunately, the whole club look set to suffer now and that could be the final nail in the coffin for them in their hopes of staying up, with the Latics already facing an uphill battle in their quest to remain afloat in the division.

Last night could have been a vital point for them but if they are deducted three points straight away, that will wipe this draw out straight away and will leave them in a worse position than they found themselves in before their match against Sky Blues.

The players may be slightly unsettled by this issue as well, not just because their own wages haven't been paid but also because others haven't received the money they are entitled to.

For their sake and others, you hope this is the last time they will experience this problem.