Further West Brom setback revealed ahead of Coventry City clash

West Brom will be without Matt Phillips for the short trip to Coventry City tomorrow afternoon.

Valerien Ismael just had his pre-Coventry presser. Matt Phillips is out with hamstring injury. Robert Snodgrass with a back problem. Obviously, Livermore and Molumby suspended but boss says he knows who he is going to play in central midfield… #wba — Joseph Masi (@JosephMasi_Star) December 3, 2021

The 30-year-old has featured in 19 games for the Baggies this season, scoring three goals and registering two assists. However, he joins the list of absentees for the game against the Sky Blues, after boss Valerien Ismael confirmed to reporter Joseph Masi that the attacker has suffered a hamstring injury.

It’s unclear as to how long Phillips will be out for, but it’s obviously not the news that Albion needed as they prepare to embark on what is a very busy festive period.

Elsewhere, Ismael stated that a back injury will keep Robert Snodgrass out, which comes after it was suggested the midfielder will be allowed to leave in January.

That has left Albion short in the middle of the park going into the Coventry clash, with Jayson Molumby and Jake Livermore both missing through suspension.

The boss wouldn’t be drawn on who will partner Alex Mowatt in midfield tomorrow, although he has made his mind up on which individual will be in the XI.

The verdict

It’s never good to lose players to injury but it’s particularly bad in December as the fixtures come thick and fast, so this isn’t what Ismael needed.

But, he does have plenty of options in the final third, so it’s not like Albion won’t be able to cope without the former Blackpool man.

The main issue tomorrow is going to be in central midfield, and Ismael’s Snodgrass is going to have raised eyebrows among the support who will wonder what has gone on behind the scenes.

