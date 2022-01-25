Further West Brom fitness news given away from Dike setback

West Bromwich Albion take on Preston North End tomorrow evening in the Sky Bet Championship as they look to get themselves an important three points up at the sharp end.

Albion currently sit fifth in the league table and will have watched Blackburn Rovers lift themselves into second place on Monday night with a narrow win over Middlesbrough.

Indeed, these are the fine margins we’re operating with already in the promotion race, with the gaggle behind Fulham all fighting for a shot at the Premier League.

Albion need to beat Preston, then, and the latest team news by reporter Joe Chapman has been revealed ahead of the clash, after it was earlier confirmed that Daryl Dike would be missing for several weeks:

Dike aside, the latest team news. Mowatt & Johnstone back, O'Shea set for more 23s minutes & Ajayi is landing today #wba https://t.co/VKm0kkbwK7 — Joe Chapman (@ChapmanJ92) January 25, 2022

The Verdict

The Dike news is naturally a blow but at least this other update carries a bit more of a positive tone.

Alex Mowatt and Sam Johnstone are obviously important players and should boost the side whilst Semi Ajayi will be back involved soon enough now.

Dara O’Shea is clearly working back to full fitness with more u23 time under his belt, too, and all four will want to play a part in the coming weeks and months.

There’s lots still to play for, and Albion need to keep the results coming.

Quiz: Have any of these 28 ex-West Brom players ever played for Wolves?

1 of 28 Oliver Burke? Yes No