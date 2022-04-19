Further Wayne Rooney footage shared as he speaks out following Derby County’s relegation

Wayne Rooney once again praised all connected to Derby County for the way they battled to stay in the Championship this season.

Members of staff and players from throughout the club gathered at Moor Farm today as @WayneRooney delivered an emotional address 🐏🖤🤍#DCFC pic.twitter.com/0NBZqAGCCN — Derby County (@dcfcofficial) April 19, 2022

The Rams’ off-field issues have been well-documented, with the club having entered administration back in September, and they still haven’t had a new owner.

Those problems brought a 21-point deduction for Derby, which meant relegation to the third tier seemed inevitable.

And, whilst that has ultimately proven to be the case, Rooney’s men had defied the odds to even be in with a chance of surviving up until the 43rd game of the campaign.

Therefore, the supporters are proud of all connected to the club – and Rooney also feels the same way.

The Manchester United legend thanked his squad after the defeat to QPR yesterday, and the club shared more footage of the boss, who addressed staff and players at the training ground today.

In the clip, Rooney credits key figures for coping with the disruption that they’ve had to deal with, whilst also highlighting the togetherness and bond that has been created at the club.

The verdict

It’s been a strange few days, as Rooney has spoken about, as the general feeling of sadness and disappointment that comes with relegation isn’t really there with Derby right now.

Instead, there is a feeling of pride and all the support will be so pleased with how the team have battled to take the fight to this stage of the season.

Now, the focus will be on Chris Kirchner completing his takeover, which will allow the fans to look forward to a brighter future, even if it will be in League One.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.