West Bromwich Albion lost ground in the race for the play-offs during the week, having been held to a 1-1 draw by Cardiff City on Wednesday evening.

Carlos Corberan's side are currently eighth in the Championship table and five points adrift of Millwall in sixth.

The Baggies aren't in action this weekend due to Sheffield United's participation in the FA Cup quarter-final with Blackburn Rovers, meaning there's no game for West Brom now until April 1st's meeting with Millwall.

That's offering Corberan and his coaching staff ample time to dwell on a game with Cardiff in which they took a 17th minute lead through Daryl Dike's fourth goal in five games. However, West Brom failed to find that crucial second goal and conceded a 65th minute equaliser to Sory Kaba.

It was a frustrating night on the road for the Baggies, with five of the top-six all picking up maximum points - Middlesbrough being the only exception as they drew 1-1 with Stoke City at the Riverside Stadium.

Michael Hefele, who serves as part of Corberan's coaching set-up, took to Twitter to deliver his reaction to the stalemate in Cardiff: "Not the result we all wanted. Thank you for the great support away from home Baggies!"

West Brom currently have 55 points and are five adrift of Millwall. Their clash with the Lions on April 1st kicks off a bumper month for the Baggies that sees them play eight times as the season races towards a conclusion.

Standout fixtures come against Millwall, Sheffield United, Sunderland and Norwich City - all sides pushing for a place in the play-off picture, with the exception of the Blades, who are targeting the top-two.

The Verdict

When you look at how congested the league table is from seventh down, dropped points could be really costly for West Brom.

Already there's a five-point gap to sixth and that should increase over the course of this coming weekend.

With West Brom not in action, there's massive pressure on them picking up a high amount of points over April's schedule.

A slight slip up like the one at Cardiff could be so costly.

Thoughts? Let us know!