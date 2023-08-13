Highlights Axel Tuanzebe, a free agent after leaving Manchester United, is being considered by Stoke City as a potential permanent signing.

Axel Tuanzebe is on the lookout for a new club with Stoke City a potential suitor.

The Manchester United academy graduate is without a club for the first time in his career after his time at Old Trafford was not extended following a series of various loan spells.

The 25-year-old enjoyed 19 Premier League outings with the Red Devils after making his debut in 2017, along with numerous European encounters.

Loan spells in both the Midlands and across the continent consumed most of his time away from his parent club, including three stints at Aston Villa at both top-flight and Championship level.

His second year at Villa Park proved to be his most consistent season to date, playing 25 league games across the 2018/19 campaign.

More recent moves, however, have proved less fruitful - his time at Napoli was less than productive with just one Serie A outing with injuries playing its part at Stoke City last campaign too, making just four appearances for the Potters.

Now a free agent and on the hunt for a spot elsewhere, teams are already well into their preparations for the season ahead but it is clear the defender is not short of admirers, near and far.

What is the latest about the Axel Tuanzebe situation?

Despite being unable to make an impression at the bet365 Stadium, Stoke are among those interested in bringing back the 25-year-old permanently, according to Darren Witcoop of the Sunday Mirror.

He is said to weighing up his options, however, with interest from clubs in England and abroad interested in acquiring his services.

This comes after Ipswich Town were reportedly interested in the defender in recent weeks according to TEAMtalk, with the chance to play under Kieran McKenna while Sheffield United were said to have a previous interest in the player.

Due to his contract status, a move would not have to be imminent as he takes time to explore his options while a move back to the Championship is certainly on the cards.

What can Tuanzebe bring to Stoke City?

If the former loanee was to return to Staffordshire, he would be greeted by some serious competition for the central defensive spots.

Partnering alongside the ever-present Ben Wilmot, Alex Neil has already brought in two new centre backs this season - Michael Rose coming in on a free transfer from Coventry City while more recently Luke McNally remains in the second tier, arriving on loan from Premier League outfit Burnley.

Nevertheless, Tuanzebe’s top-flight and European pedigree carries its obvious benefits while at just 25 he has gained experience defending against the world’s best during his time at Manchester United.

If fit, Tuanzebe would likely become a regular in the red and white stripes but the move would be approached with caution by both parties following his injury record.

After securing a deadline day move to Stoke in January, Tuanzebe did not feature until the middle of February, keeping a clean sheet on his debut in a 3-0 win against Huddersfield Town.

He would go on to make just four more appearances last season, his last game coming back in March with a serious run of games few and far between for the past few seasons.

A run of good luck and a trouble-free season in terms of injuries will be crucial for the long-term future of Tuanzebe’s career with his undoubted talent making it no surprise that numerous clubs want him despite such injury concerns - if he can do so, whoever brings him in have significantly bolstered their backline.