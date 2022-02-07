Further update shared on Sunderland’s managerial search

Sunderland will not have named their new manager ahead of tomorrow’s game against Cheltenham Town.

The Black Cats made the decision to sack Lee Johnson after an embarrassing 6-0 loss at Bolton Wanderers just over a week ago. However, they hadn’t identified his replacement for the fixture against Doncaster Rovers, with Mike Dodds and Michael Proctor taking charge.

With the side losing 2-1 at home to the strugglers, fans had hoped that a permanent boss would’ve been in place for the trip to take on the Robins but reporter Ross Gregory revealed that won’t be happening.

“No new #safc manager appointment expected before tomorrow night’s game at Cheltenham. Mike Dodds and Michael Proctor will remain in caretaker charge.”

The Wearside outfit have won just one game in their last six, which has seen them lost ground in the race for a top two finish, so many feel a new boss would help.

Roy Keane has emerged as the leading contender to succeed Johnson, although Grant McCann is also thought to be in the frame with a decision likely ahead of the weekend fixture trip to AFC Wimbledon.

The verdict

Not having a manager is clearly not ideal for Sunderland as it creates uncertainty in the dressing room, although it’s still no excuse for the way the players performed against Doncaster.

The board are making a decision that looks to the long-term, so you can understand why they aren’t going to rush into it.

However, clubs don’t usually sack a manager until a replacement is lined up, and it will be interesting to see when Sunderland do make an announcement.

