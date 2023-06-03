Brenden Aaronson looks likely to leave Leeds United following their relegation, with several Bundesliga sides keeping tabs on the midfielder.

Will Brenden Aaronson leave Leeds United?

The Whites signed the USA international last year, in a deal worth around £23.5m, but he struggled in his first year in English football, scoring just once and registering three assists in 36 games as Leeds were relegated to the Championship.

With the club needing to adjust financially to life in the second tier, a host of players have been linked with a move away, including Aaronson, with reports claiming he does have a release clause, like many others in the squad.

Therefore, even though he has a contract until 2027 with the Yorkshire outfit, they won’t be able to stand in his way if the clause is triggered in the coming weeks.

And, Football Insider has revealed that an exit for Aaronson does seem likely.

They claim that there is plenty of interest in the 22-year-old from Germany, with the player still having a good reputation on the continent after his form for Salzburg prior to moving to Elland Road. It’s also stated that Aaronson is open to leaving Leeds this summer.

Aaronson’s exit would suit all parties

Tellingly, the report also states that there isn’t any interest from the Premier League in Aaronson, which is down to the way he struggled to make his mark this season. In truth, that’s not a surprise, because he has been a real disappointment at Leeds, and he has struggled to adapt to the physicality of the league.

With that in mind, the Championship probably isn’t the best league for Aaronson to play in. It’s fast, physical and whilst you could argue it might actually benefit him in the long run, he could easily struggle with the demands of the division. So, with his stock still relatively high around Europe, Leeds would surely welcome a sale, especially as they know some players have to go in this summer.

For Aaronson, it’s a shame that his time at Leeds hasn’t worked out, but he is clearly a player who has ability, and a fresh start could be what he needs to get his career back on track after a tough 12 months. Ultimately, a transfer appears to suit all parties, and it’s something that you would expect to happen ahead of the new season in August.