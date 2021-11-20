Further update shared as Leeds United man in line for EFL switch

Barrow have taken Leeds United youngster Josh Galloway on trial, with the Premier League side ready to sanction a move for the winger.

The 19-year-old joined the Whites in the summer of 2019 from Carlisle United, but he has struggled to get near the first-team in recent years, with his minutes coming for the U23s.

However, it appears that Galloway’s future lies away from Elland Road, with the Yorkshire Evening Post confirming that the wide man is working with the League Two side as he bids to earn a contract.

Crucially, the update states that Leeds are willing to let Galloway leave as he doesn’t appear to be in the thinking of Mark Jackson this season, who is the U23 boss.

If a move to Barrow does materialise it will see the teenager link up with two players he knows very well, as Robbie Gotts and Jordan Stevens are currently with the club after signing on permanent deals in the summer.

The Bluebirds are currently 16th in the fourth tier, seven points away from the relegation zone and the top seven.

Did these 25 players make more or less than 100 Leeds United appearances?

1 of 25 Did Bradley Johnson feature in more or less than 100 games? More Less

The verdict

It’s important for all young players to find a club that will give them game time and a chance to play competitively to develop.

Clearly, with Leeds’ rise under Marcelo Bielsa, it was always going to be hard for these kids to break through, so turning to the Football League makes total sense.

If Galloway does enough to earn a deal at Barrow it could be a good move and he will be linking up with some familiar faces.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.