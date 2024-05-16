Highlights Benie Traore set to leave Sheffield United after struggling to adapt to Premier League level, Nantes interested.

Sheffield United are ready to sell Benie Traore this summer, with Nantes keen on keeping the forward following his loan spell in France.

The 21-year-old only joined the Blades last summer, having impressed with Swedish side Hacken, which saw him score 12 goals in the first 14 games of their season.

Given the jump up to the Premier League, it was always going to be a tough ask for Traore to adapt to English football, and he struggled to make his mark for Sheffield United earlier in the season, although he did only feature in eight games.

Nevertheless, that was enough to convince Chris Wilder that Traore should be allowed to leave, and it was announced in January that he had joined Nantes on loan for the remainder of the season.

Benie Traore transfer latest

It’s fair to say that Traore’s time in France hasn’t really gone to plan in the first few months, as he made just 13 appearances, with many from the bench, and his only goal contribution so far has been an assist, whilst he has also been sent off.

Yet, it seems those involved at Nantes are pleased with the work that Traore is doing, and they see him as a player who has room for improvement, as the Sheffield Star revealed they are open to keeping him on, with the Blades ready to sell.

“Ligue 1 side Nantes are expected to make an approach to keep Benie Traore at Stade de la Beaujoire in the summer after the decision was taken that the Ivorian striker will not form a part of Sheffield United’s future. Traore, a summer signing from Hacken, joined Nantes soon after Chris Wilder’s return to Bramall Lane in December.

“Traore is understood to have impressed officials at Nantes, who could elect to take up the option in Traore’s loan arrangement to make it a permanent one this summer for a pre-agreed price. Nantes’ financial position could be eased by the departures of forwards Moses Simon and Mostafa Mohammed while any money United recoup from the sale of Traore, who is under contract until 2027, will help to reshape the Blades squad following relegation.”

Sheffield United summer transfer plans

It’s already shaping up to be a massive summer for Sheffield United, and work has begun, with a host of experienced figures leaving the club on a free, including Ollie Norwood and George Baldock following their relegation.

Premier League Table 2023/24 Team P GD Pts 17 Nottingham Forest 37 -19 29 18 Luton Town 37 -31 26 19 Burnley (R) 37 -36 24 20 Sheffield United (R) 37 -66 16

Clearly, Wilder wasn’t a fan of Traore, so it was no surprise that he is ready to sanction a sale, but perhaps the biggest obstacle was going to be finding a buyer at a suitable price.

But, it seems as though Nantes are willing to fund a deal, meaning this is something that makes sense for all parties.

We know the Blades aren’t going to be in a position to splash the cash this summer, with Wilder needing to wheel and deal, so it’s pleasing for the fans that they’re getting some outgoings done early, as that should ensure new recruits can follow.

With Traore, he did look out of his depth at times in the Premier League, but you have to remember he is very young, but you can understand why there are doubts about whether he can adapt to the physicality of the Championship.

So, this could be a deal that benefits everyone, and Wilder will need to use the funds brought in to strengthen the squad once this goes through.