Further update revealed on Leeds United’s transfer pursuit of Birmingham City man amid contract offer

Leeds United are interested in Birmingham City midfielder George Hall but an agreement isn’t in place and the Midlands outfit have rejected the Whites’ advances, according to Birmingham Live.

Jesse Marsch’s side’s interest in the youngster has been known for some time – and they have already poached a talented youngster from St Andrew’s with Amari Miller making the switch to Elland Road last year.

Miller hasn’t been able to make a major impact in West Yorkshire yet – but this may not deter Hall who will be keen to test himself at the highest level at some point – though it’s currently unclear whether he would be open to a move to Leeds if the opportunity came up next month.

Yesterday, TEAMtalk reported that Marsch’s men were close to sealing an agreement for the youngster following Birmingham’s failed takeover, with Maxi Lopez and Paul Richardson pulling out of a deal to buy the Championship club.

However, the club’s current owners have seemingly taken a strong stance on one of their most talented players, with several highly-rated midfielders coming through their youth ranks in recent years.

Jobe Bellingham is one of those men along with Jordan James, with the duo and Hall looking to follow in the footsteps of England international Jude Bellingham. Hall has been offered an improved deal to extend his stay at St Andrew’s.

The Verdict:

Birmingham should definitely be looking to hold on to their most promising players because they could become even more valuable in the future and be sold on for a hefty amount, allowing the club to remain within EFL financial limits and reinvest in their team as well.

That could boost their chances of remaining in the top half of the division for a decent number of seasons before they potentially push for the Premier League, something that has to be an aim after spending much of the noughties at the top level.

They were heavily tipped to be relegated this season and that’s no real surprise considering John Eustace was appointed just a few weeks before the start of the season and the fact they have spent a sizeable chunk of their time under BSHL in the relegation mix.

But Eustace, these youngsters and other summer additions have helped to breathe life back into a club that needed to be revived following years of disappointment, both on and off the field.

The future now looks brighter despite the failed takeover – and the likes of Bellingham, James and Hall will only help to attract potential future investors to the club.