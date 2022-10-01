Further update revealed on Hull City’s managerial search

Hull City are looking to appoint a new manager before Wednesday evening’s clash against Wigan Athletic, according to an update from Hull Live journalist Baz Cooper.

The Tigers sacked Shota Arveladze yesterday following a poor run of form, though the timing of the Georgian’s dismissal was bizarre considering they had the entire international break to make a managerial switch.

However, they now intend to move quickly to bring in a new man, though it’s currently unclear who Arveladze’s successor will be considering he was only removed from his position yesterday morning.

Quiz: Did Hull City win, draw or lose the last time they played at these 18 stadiums?

1 of 18 Anfield W D L

Andy Dawson has taken caretaker charge of the Championship outfit at this stage and could potentially be hoping to win the top job on a permanent basis, though last night’s 2-0 defeat against Luton Town under his stewardship wouldn’t have benefitted his chances.

And it has been claimed by Hull Live that Ilicali is now looking for a manager who has experience of managing in the English second tier before, something Arveladze hadn’t done before his arrival at the MKM Stadium.

This requirement will help to narrow down the Hull owner’s managerial shortlist, with a reasonably quick appointment wanted ahead of an important midweek tie against the Latics.

The Verdict:

You can understand why Ilicali wants a new man in quickly – because it does feel as though the Tigers are going through the motions at this stage without a permanent successor for Arveladze.

However, they do need to ensure they have done everything in their power to recruit the best possible candidate for the top job and this is why many Hull supporters may not be too upset if a new man doesn’t arrive before next weekend.

With their Friday night game out of the way though, Ilicali has quite a few clear days to interview candidates and make his decision, so he should definitely be optimistic about meeting that deadline.

In terms of bringing in a manager who has experience in the second tier, it’s probably the right decision because they need someone who can get them up the table as quickly as possible and having someone who knows the division inside out could potentially increase their chances of success.

That’s not always the case though – and this is why the Tigers shouldn’t be afraid of making an appointment from elsewhere. The next boss does need to be a proven one though, regardless of where they have managed.