Further update provided with Derby County man attracting European interest

There is an expectation that Derby County talent Festy Ebosele will seal a move away from the club in the next week amid interest from Germany.

The versatile 19-year-old, who can play at full-back or in midfield, has been a real positive for the Rams this season after Wayne Rooney moved the player up to the first-team squad on a regular basis.

However, with Derby in administration, they are vulnerable to losing players this month, whilst the prospect of Ebosele leaving are increased by the fact his deal expires in the summer.

Bitter rivals Nottingham Forest tried to take advantage of his situation by making a £500,000 offer for Ebosele, although that was turned down by the club and the player.

Nevertheless, that doesn’t mean a move won’t happen in the next week, as journalist Will Unwin confirmed reports that there is top-flight interest from Germany and also stated there is an expectancy that Ebosele will move on.

“As reported elsewhere, there are a number of Bundesliga teams in for Festy Ebosele and it is anticipated he will move to Germany.”

The verdict

Firstly, you have to say that Derby fans will be gutted by this because Ebosele has been brilliant with his work-rate, energy and quality down the flanks for the team.

So, he will be missed and it’s always tough for fans to see youngsters work their way into the team and then leave, especially in this situation.

But, Derby have bigger problems right now and Ebosele’s sale could help them in the short-term, even if it’s going to be tough to take for all connected to the club.

