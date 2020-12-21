Further update provided to ongoing Sheffield Wednesday situation

The Professional Footballers’ Association have contacted Sheffield Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri directly as they look for answers after the players weren’t paid their full November wages.

It had been reported last week that the Owls squad were seeking advice from the PFA after the salaries weren’t paid on time, and it had been suggested that this isn’t the first time this has happened.

Following that, it was then claimed that the payments would be made by Christmas day, but that hasn’t stopped the PFA from getting involved.

That’s after the BBC revealed today that there is a ‘growing concern about the situation’, particularly as the December wages are due to be paid in the coming days.

Worryingly for the club, if the PFA formally notify the EFL of this issue, they have the power to put a transfer embargo on the club, which would seriously harm Tony Pulis as he looks to keep the team in the Championship.

A weekend win over Coventry has moved the Yorkshire side to within four points of safety.

The verdict

This is worrying for Wednesday fans, as it just brings with it more questions and you wonder how deep these financial issues go.

In the short-term, a transfer embargo would be a disaster, because it’s clear the squad need new faces if they are to stay up.

Ultimately, this is all on Chansiri. He needs to issue a clear message on what’s going on, and he needs to pay the wages. The longer this drags on, the worse it will get.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.