Further update provided on Derby County’s previous pursuit of Darren Ferguson

Derby County were not in the race for former Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson when they were on the prowl for a new manager, according to BBC journalist Dominic Dietrich.

The Rams moved quickly to get a new man in place following their first set of fixtures, with the first team having an extended period of time off following the postponement of yesterday’s game against Cheltenham Town.

This came at the expense of Liam Rosenior, who was relieved of his duties as the third-tier side’s caretaker manager despite guiding them to seventh place prior to yesterday’s round of fixtures.

Paul Warne was the man that was chosen to succeed the former Brighton and Hove Albion defender, with the former Rotherham United manager having multiple promotions on his CV from his time at the New York Stadium.

Alan Nixon had reported this morning that Ferguson was close to getting the job, but lost out to Warne in the end with the latter’s record seemingly impressing officials at Pride Park.

However, reporter Dietrich has moved to deny this story, though the ex-Peterborough boss will surely want another crack at management sooner rather than later.

The Verdict:

Ferguson would have been a decent candidate – but Warne may be the preferred choice out of the two considering the latter will be the least rusty – and has a great chance of making a fast start to life at Pride Park.

In fairness, Sir Alex’s son may have benefitted from time away from the game like Chris Wilder did following his spell at Sheffield United and this is one reason why it wouldn’t have been a surprise to have seen him shortlisted by the Rams.

They wouldn’t have had to pay compensation to recruit him but in the end, how much a manager would cost to bring to the East Midlands probably wasn’t at the front of the board’s minds.

Warne also has the advantage of making a very decent start to the season – and there’s every chance he will carry this momentum to Derby who will need to make a quick start to keep up with the likes of Plymouth Argyle, Ipswich Town and Portsmouth.

Making a managerial change at this stage of the season is a big risk because of this, with Warne needing time to implement his ideas, but this mini-break made it the perfect time for the board to act.