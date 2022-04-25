Further update provided as West Ham & Tottenham linked with transfer swoop for Hull City man

Tottenham and West Ham are unlikely to sign Hull City’s Keane Lewis-Potter in the summer despite their supposed interest.

The 21-year-old forward has been outstanding for the Tigers this season, scoring 11 goals and registering three assists, with his form earning him a call-up to the England U21 side.

Therefore, top-flight interest is arguably not a surprise, with Spurs and the Hammers thought to be monitoring the youngster.

However, in an update that will please supporters of the Championship side, Hull Live have revealed that Lewis-Potter making a switch to either of the London sides is viewed as ‘extremely unlikely as it stands’.

There are other clubs believed to be keen on the attacker though, with Brenford known to be admirers of the player as well.

Yet, the update does state that Hull are ready to fight to keep hold of their star man, as new owner Acun Ilicali prepares for his first full transfer window since taking over

But, there is an acceptance that Lewis-Potter may have to leave in the future to further his career.

The verdict

This is a boost for Hull in the sense it means there is more chance of the club keeping Lewis-Potter, which is what all the fans will want.

It’s going to be a huge summer for the club, with the new owner looking to back Shota Arveladze in the market and the task will be to have a team that can compete higher up the table.

So, Lewis-Potter would be key to that, but if the big money offers do arrive then the club will have a big decision to make.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.