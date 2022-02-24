Further update provided as Sheffield Wednesday man faces uncertain future

Sheffield Wednesday are still expected to delay contract talks with those who see their deals expire in the summer, including Massimo Luongo.

The midfielder has had a frustrating time with injury issues during his time at Hillsborough, but he has stayed fit in the past six weeks or so and has been instrumental to the Owls success, as they push for promotion back to the Championship.

Therefore, some fans are hoping to see fresh terms agreed with the former QPR man. However, in response to a question about Luongo’s contract situation, reporter Dom Howson confirmed that nothing is imminent.

“It has gone quiet on that front. Those discussions are likely to happen towards the back end of the season. Chansiri has already made it clear the “priority is for every player to push and try to get us promoted”. There is no disputing the fact that Luongo is an integral part of the side.

“It has been a long time since he started four matches on the bounce. Luongo has got to stay fit and make it impossible for the club not to offer him a new deal.”

The verdict

You can understand why Wednesday are reluctant to agree new contracts right now because they don’t know what division they will be playing next season.

That is obviously going to have a big impact in terms of the finances and whether individuals want to stick around.

So, whilst it may be frustrating for the fans that there are no positive updates, it’s the right approach by the club, but if Luongo does stay fit then there’s no denying that Darren Moore will want to keep him.

