Further update emerges on Veljko Paunovic’s Reading FC future

Reading manager Veljko Paunovic is likely to remain in charge for this weekend’s match against Middlesbrough despite growing calls for him to be dismissed, according to a report from Berkshire Live.

Pressure has been growing on the Serbian since the Royals’ late collapse against Derby County earlier this month, being 2-0 in the 85th minute but failing to see out the lead as Colin Kazim-Richards and Curtis Davies rescued a point for the Rams.

That game was followed up by a shock 2-1 defeat against Kidderminster Harriers last weekend, with the Berkshire outfit going in 1-0 up at half-time but failing to show enough attacking intent to make the game safe.

Unfortunately for the 44-year-old, the second-tier side’s fortunes failed to improve as they were hammered 7-0 at home against Fulham on Tuesday night, emerging with some credit at half-time for their determined display but succumbing to a second-half thrashing by the automatic promotion contenders.

Following this run of disastrous results, failing to win any of their last five competitive games and also being unable to record a single clean sheet in their last 13, many fans are surprised to see Paunovic still in his post ahead of this tough tie at the Riverside.

However, Berkshire Live have reported a possible reason behind the club’s owners’ reluctance to sack him is because of finances, with the Royals facing a further six-point deduction if they fail to comply with the business plan they agreed with the EFL back in November.

It’s currently unclear whether a defeat this weekend would result in his dismissal.

The Verdict:

Unfortunately for Paunovic, a lot of fans on social media have turned against him, not necessarily because of the results, but because of his style of play and his side’s tendency to sit back far too often during games.

For supporters that were used to high-tempo, front-foot football with former managers Steve Cooper and Brian McDermott, this has proved to be a real frustration for sections of the fanbase and this is why he needs to take a fresh approach on Saturday.

Although he will be keen to tighten things up after conceding seven in midweek, with Chris Wilder’s Boro also a very capable attacking side, they will need to put pressure on tomorrow’s hosts from the first whistle.

Some would argue their injury list prevents them from doing that, but the Royals’ current boss has nothing to lose at this stage and this is why many want him to be braver and bolder in their quest to pick up points.

But ultimately, points will decide whether he remains in charge or not, and picking up one or three will go a long way in securing his short-term future at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.