Further update emerges on Shota Arveladze’s Hull City future

Hull City boss Shota Arveladze is likely to be in charge when his side faces Luton Town after the international break, according to an update from Hull Live.

It was previously unclear whether the Georgian would be allowed to carry on at the MKM Stadium following four consecutive defeats, scoring just one goal during that run and firing blanks in their last three matches.

They have also been poor defensively, conceding three in midweek at home against Alex Neil’s Stoke City and losing 3-0 once more yesterday lunchtime as they were humiliated at Swansea City in front of the TV cameras.

Although they lost Keane Lewis-Potter to Brentford this summer, owner Acun Ilicali invested a considerable amount of money during the previous transfer window, providing depth in many areas with several players arriving in East Yorkshire.

One of these signings is the Championship’s current top scorer Oscar Estupinan – but even he hasn’t been able to stop the Tigers from sliding down the second-tier table and dangerously close to the relegation zone.

Despite their current fortunes though, the second-tier side are willing to be patient with their current manager and believe he can still get the best out of the players he has at his disposal, with an injury crisis playing a part in their downfall.

The Verdict:

This isn’t exactly a huge surprise despite where they currently sit in the table – because Ilicali sacked Grant McCann to hire Arveladze and it would be hugely embarrassing for the Turkish businessman if he was to dismiss the ex-Rangers man now.

Not only is their injury situation something that needs to be considered – but also the fact they are quite a new squad that have needed to adapt to life at the club – with the departure of Lewis-Potter another thing to bear in mind.

Results do need to improve at some point – but the Tigers shouldn’t be expecting to win promotion this season considering how new the squad is and the strength of other teams like Burnley, Sheffield United and Watford.

It will be a slow process to get the East Yorkshire outfit to where they want to be, so they should be looking to put their faith in Arveladze for now unless results don’t pick up before the World Cup.

There will come a point where Ilicali simply has to pull the trigger with relegation to League One likely to be disastrous for them, so the Tigers’ current boss probably doesn’t have too many chances to put things right.