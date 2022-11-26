Further update emerges on Sheffield United star’s stance on future

Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge is “relaxed” about the possibility of remaining at the club next season but isn’t expected to commit his future to the Blades beyond then, according to The Star.



The Norway international was heavily linked with a move away from South Yorkshire last year following the Blades’ relegation from the Premier League – but United held firm with no club willing to match his £35m release clause.

And impressing during the latter stages of last season, he was also the subject of interest during the previous window with Club Brugge and Chelsea both making an approach for him.

With both approaches being rejected, the 24-year-old remains at United at this stage but only has around 18 months left on his current deal and may be keen to move on at some point to fulfil his ambitions.

According to The Star though, the midfielder is seemingly open to remaining at his current side until 2024 when his contract ends, though officials at Bramall Lane will surely be reluctant to let him go for free.

Something that may persuade them to cash in on the Norwegian in 2023 is this latest report that the midfielder isn’t expected to commit his future to United beyond the end of his existing deal.

The Verdict:

It’s a bit of a surprise that the 24-year-old is happy to see out his contract.

Although it’s understandable why he would be hesitant to move on in January with the Blades having a real chance of winning promotion at the end of this term, there are no guarantees they will achieve this with the likes of Burnley, Blackburn Rovers, Watford, Norwich City and others in the mix for promotion too.

This is a team that has struggled majorly with injuries, so it wouldn’t be a huge shock if their results took a dip at some point, potentially putting their promotion place in danger despite how brilliant the squad is when everyone’s fit.

He needs to weigh up his future at the end of the campaign when he will know whether United have achieved their key goal.

If they manage to get themselves back to the top flight, it wouldn’t be the worst idea if he stayed for another season because he’s likely to remain one of the first names on the teamsheet under Paul Heckingbottom.

But if they remain in the second tier, he needs to consider his options. In fairness, his injury record hasn’t been great but he can be a real game-changer when fit.