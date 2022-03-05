Further update emerges on potential Derby County transfer arrivals

Derby County manager Wayne Rooney has reiterated that he believes he won’t be able to recruit any players in his side’s quest to stay afloat in the Championship beyond the end of this term, making this admission to Derbyshire Live (13:09).

This update from the 36-year-old yesterday came after it was revealed that Poland international Kamil Jozwiak was close to sealing a £1m move to MLS outfit Charlotte, an imminent departure that looks set to leave Rooney’s squad looking even more threadbare than it already is.

Not only are they going to lose the 23-year-old in 2022 – but two key first-teamers in Phil Jagielka and Graeme Shinnie already departed in January, a big blow to the inexperienced squad who would have benefitted from the duo’s leadership in the dressing room amid their current losing run.

With this and the fact they were only able to sign five senior players in the summer due to their transfer embargo, the Rams would have been and still will be desperate to see more fresh faces come through the door at Pride Park to provide them with the depth needed to cover for injuries and with that, provide them with the best possible chance of survival.

However, the relegation battlers’ manager revealed to Derbyshire Live in his press conference yesterday that their situation on incomings still hadn’t changed, with their administrators failing to name a preferred bidder at this stage and the Rams still under strict transfer restrictions.

They are currently eight points adrift of safety going into this afternoon’s crunch tie against fellow strugglers Barnsley and nothing but a win will be adequate if they want to remain in the survival race.

The Verdict:

This comes as no real surprise considering they have only just managed to prove to the EFL that they will be able to fulfil their financial obligations for the remainder of the season.

Unless the administrators name a preferred bidder very shortly, these problems will continue for the foreseeable future and this is why uncertainty off the field will have such a detrimental impact on it.

Derby’s players may have shown great professionalism so far this season in facing adversity with bravery and performing well in most games – but the longer their period in administration drags on – more belief will continue to be sucked out of the side.

So whilst the playing and coaching staff have not let this situation affect them up until this point, they aren’t robots and that potential mental fragility from current events may come to the fore in the latter stages of this season.

This is especially possible given how poor they were in the latter stages of last term – and in this situation – the injection of fresh blood through arrivals may have played a crucial part in keeping the Rams afloat in the second tier.

However, the existing first-team squad have already shown they have the battle to compete in tough conditions and if they are to survive, they will need to continue in the same vein for the next two months.