Further update emerges on Juan Castillo’s Birmingham City future amid potential Chelsea recall

Birmingham City boss Lee Bowyer has confirmed there is a possibility Juan Castillo will return to Chelsea early during this window, making this transfer admission to Birmingham Live.

The Dutchman, 22, has struggled for game time since his arrival at St Andrew’s and has made just five competitive appearances in total for Lee Bowyer’s men this term, with two of these coming in the Carabao Cup.

For 11 consecutive games earlier on in the campaign, he wasn’t even in the matchday squad and the Blues’ manager came out to admit that he wasn’t up to the fitness levels required to take a chance on him.

Quiz: Can you name which club Birmingham City signed these 28 midfielders from?

1 of 28 Ivan Sunjic Dinamo Zagreb Istra Hajduk Split NK Lokomotiva

He did start his first league game for the West Midlands outfit earlier this month against Queens Park Rangers – but was withdrawn at half-time and remained an unused substitute in their last tie against Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup.

Football Insider reported on Wednesday morning that parent club Chelsea were set to bring his spell in the second tier to an early end with the view to sending the 22-year-old out on a fresh loan deal.

As per the same outlet, both clubs are thought to be happy with this potential agreement and Birmingham manager Bowyer has confirmed that the wing-back could depart this month.

He said: “Yes, that’s a possibility, there’s a possibility he might be going back to Chelsea – that might happen.

“Yes (it would free up finances) and obviously a loan space as well. That’s something we are working on behind the scenes.”

Verdict:

At this stage, Castillo going back would probably be the best move for all parties because he isn’t really progressing at St Andrew’s and as mentioned, this would free up finances and an extra loan spot for the Blues.

Although making full use of loans may make financial sense with the limited budget they are likely to have, they won’t want to have too many temporary players on their books because this risks leaving a huge void in their squad at the end of the season.

However, you would certainly back Bowyer and Technical Director Craig Gardner to bring in the right replacement with their track record at the club thus far – and they seem to have the trust of Manchester United to develop some of their best prospects.

Building these relationships will only help for the future – and this may tempt Chelsea into loaning more players out to the West Midlands side in the future despite the Castillo spell clearly not working out for the Dutchman.

The Championship outfit do need to make a contingency plan in case he does go though – and considering the speed at which they moved for Taylor Richards and Teden Mengi – they probably have a few targets in mind already.