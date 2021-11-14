Further update emerges on Derby County points deduction situation

Derby County fear an increase in their points deduction should they appeal their FFP punishment, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Derby. Taking the 9-point FFP punishment for fear that EFL would ask more at an Independent Disciplinary Commission. Possibly as much as 17. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) November 14, 2021

It’s a major blow for Derby after earlier reports suggested that they might have avoided the full nine points.

This increase may just explain the possible U-turn that all but confirms Derby’s relegation to League One.

Quiz: 28 questions about some of Derby County’s most expensive signings – Can you score 100% on this?

1 of 28 What year was Matej Vydra born? 1991 1992 1993 1994

It further complicates the East Midlands side’s situation as this comes after Derby appealed their 12 point deduction for entering administration back in September, with the case recently being adjourned.

Wayne Rooney’s side are currently bottom of the Championship and nine points from safety, although they have clawed back some of the initial 12 points they lost a few months ago.

A further nine-point deduction which is set to come will put Rooney’s outfit on -3 points whilst a 17-point hit would have put them on -11 – both points tallies will almost certainly condemn the Rams to League One next season unless a miracle occurs.

The Verdict

This is an interesting update and obviously deals a further blow to any hope of Derby avoiding relegation to League One.

It was already slim considering Derby’s thin squad and -12 for entering administration, but there seemed to be a glimmer of hope that should Derby by able to avoid the full FFP punishment, they might just be able to avoid the drop.

However, with everything all but confirmed with this latest update, everyone associated with Derby should now be able to move on from this long running saga.