Further update emerges on Derby County administration process

Derby County’s administrators are currently preparing to release details regarding the amount of money it will take to purchase the club and the structure of this potential deal, according to The Sun journalist Alan Nixon.

The Rams formally entered administration last Wednesday after bumpy 2021 for the East Midlands side, narrowly escaping relegation by a single point and then being placed under an EFL-imposed transfer embargo after being charged with multiple offences from the governing body, relating to non-submission of accounts and defaults in payments to HMRC and other clubs on transfer fee instalments.

It looked as though these strict transfer restrictions were going to keep Wayne Rooney’s men hostage throughout the previous transfer window, but they were given clearance to recruit five players and tie Curtis Davies down to a new contract, giving them a glimmer of hope of staying up with a respectable start under their belt.

Quiz: Have Derby County ever been involved in these 18 scenarios?

1 of 18 Have Derby County won the European Cup (Champions League) in their history? Yes No

However, it was not their squad depth, but off-the-field matters that have cost the Rams dearly, being deducted an automatic 12 points because of their administration and leaving them in real danger of being relegated to League One.

There is one bit of good news for Derby fans though – and that’s the fact there are many potential buyers interested in taking control of the club – which has to be the main priority now over their league status.

In an update from The Sun journalist Alan Nixon on the state of play at Pride Park, he said: “Admins (administrators) due to tell potential buyers what the deal looks like, being worked on, due to be released to them shortly.

“May scare a few. See who has money and interest after that. It never moves THAT quickly.”

The Verdict:

With the details of this deal set to be released by the administrators very shortly, the next day or so could be the most important in the club’s rich 137-year history.

It would be hard to see Derby not find a buyer due to the size of the club, fanbase, the facilities and the interest that will be attracted by that, but nothing can be taken for granted and many Derby fans will understandably be restless until a new consortium sign on the dotted line.

They may be in trouble in the second tier at the moment, but their survival is all that matters at the moment. As long as fans can still come to Pride Park, seeing a Derby County team and follow their team around the country, they will be grateful regardless of the division they are in after this huge event.

However, time does matter in this situation. The sooner they can resolve this situation, the sooner they can recover. Wigan Athletic have bounced back from administration, Bolton Wanderers have and so have many other teams.

These case studies should be a real source of encouragement for the Rams, because both Wigan and Bolton seem to be run extremely well and are both competing for a place in the Championship next season. It just shows how quickly you can recover with the right people in charge.