Further update emerges on Chris Kirchner’s potential takeover of Preston North End

Chris Kirchner’s team are still carrying out due diligence on Championship side Preston North End with a deal not on the verge of being finalised just yet, according to the Lancashire Evening Post.

The American businessman has been heavily linked with the Lilywhites in recent weeks after failing to complete a takeover of second-tier rivals Derby County, reportedly launching a £50m bid in an attempt to wrestle the Rams out of administration but failing to finalise a deal as he failed to be named preferred bidder.

Although the East Midlands side are still in the depths of administration as things stand, Kirchner is now focusing on other ventures and with Preston proving to be a reasonably stable ship in recent years, he has decided to make an approach to purchase the Lancashire club.

Sadly, North End’s previous owner Trevor Hemmings passed away last October, though his family have shown admirable commitment to the cause, since seeing the departure of Frankie McAvoy and bringing in a talented young manager in Ryan Lowe.

Their fortunes have vastly improved under the Liverpudlian’s stewardship and with that, their second-tier status is pretty much secured with a finish in the top six looking more likely than relegation at this stage.

However, they are outsiders for the play-offs at this moment in time, perhaps giving Kirchner real certainty as he looks to complete the deal, something he is said to be on the verge of as per yesterday’s paper edition of The Sun (13/3; page 60).

But according to the Lancashire Evening Post, due diligence work is still being carried out by the US businessman’s team and they are yet to submit a business plan to the EFL for the next two years, something that’s required if they want to take stewardship of the second-tier outfit.

He will also need to undertake an EFL test to ensure he is a suitable candidate to take Preston forward.

The Verdict:

This is an exciting, yet daunting time for North End fans who have endured reasonable stability under the Hemmings family not just when Trevor was at the helm, but also after his passing.

The fact his family stepped up to the plate well and have made key decisions, also showing great commitment, has to be commended and if a takeover does go through, they are likely to receive a warm farewell from the supporters for the way they have handled themselves.

They are unlikely to suddenly start splashing the cash though if they do remain in charge – and a fresh injection of energy and money could be what’s needed for manager Lowe to take the Lilywhites to the next level.

Lowe is certainly on the right path to be managing in the top tier one day considering his managerial talent, so Preston fans will want to see him go to the Premier League with him and they may feel their chances of doing that will be boosted if Kirchner comes in.

However, he will need to remain within the EFL’s profitability and sustainability limits if he wants to be a success at Deepdale and avoid hampering the club in the future with potential transfer restrictions and other sanctions.