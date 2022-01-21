Further update emerges in Derby County’s off-pitch saga as liquidation threat remains

Derby County have to provide proof of funds for up until the final game of the season to survive liquidation.

According to Alan Nixon of the Sun, it will be only until May 7, the final day of the regular season, that Derby will have to show they can afford.

It was previously reported by the Telegraph that the club had to show proof of funds for the entire EFL campaign, which doesn’t conclude until June.

“EFL want proof of funds until LAST GAME on May 7. So that means only need to show cash to cover February March and April payroll. That reduces the demand … would make sure fixtures completed .. but does leave players dangling behind that point,” wrote Nixon on Twitter.

As Nixon alludes to, that does mean that players could be left in the lurch over their wages come the Summertime.

If the club only needs to provide proof of funding until early May then they could conceivably run out of cash by June and thus be unable to afford to pay their players.

The Rams have a February 1 deadline to provide this information to the EFL, with the club’s administrators currently presiding over three prospective owners of the club.

Derby County’s final game of the season is the visit of Cardiff City to Pride Park.

Wayne Rooney’s side have given themselves a fighting chance of avoiding relegation to League One, which would be a miraculous escape given the 21-points deduction the team received for going into administration this season.

Up next for Rooney’s men is a trip to the City Ground to face fierce rivals Nottingham Forest tomorrow afternoon.

The Verdict

This is a slight reprieve for Derby, who could’ve been expected to provide funds for up to June 30, which is the standard end date for most player contracts due to its recognition as the de facto end of the season date.

This gives the club an extra six or seven weeks that they no longer have to provide proof of funding for, in order to be allowed to complete the season.

However, this uncertainty has not helped matters on the pitch, with multiple players already leaving the club this month due to the financial pressure the club is under.

The quicker this is all sorted, the better it will be for all parties involved.