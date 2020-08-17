Further update delivered as Ben White to Leeds United saga rages on

The saga surrounding Ben White’s future looks set to rumble on, but Leeds United appear unwilling to meet Brighton and Hove Albion’s £40m valuation of the centre-back and are exploring other targets.

Leeds had White on loan last season in the Championship, with the 22-year-old featuring in every minute of their title-winning campaign.

Naturally, there’s a desire at Leeds to get White back permanently as they embark on life back in the Premier League, but it’s proving difficult to deal with Brighton and the Seagulls have already rejected two Leeds bids for the player.

As per David Anderson at the Mirror, Leeds are willing to go as high as £30m to get White back to Elland Road, but after having bids of £18.5m and £22m rejected, they aren’t willing to go as high as the £40m Brighton are asking for.

It’s noted that Marcelo Bielsa’s side are exploring alternatives.

Leeds will not be held to ransom by Brighton over Ben White. Leeds have had bids of £18.5m and £22m rejected and are willing to offer over £30m for White, but will not meet Brighton’s £40m valuation. They are looking at alternative targets. #lufc — David Anderson (@MirrorAnderson) August 17, 2020

White played 49 times across all competitions for Leeds last season, with just 45 minutes of football missed even in the cup competitions.

He showed tactical flexibility to play in a 3-3-1-3 and 4-1-4-1 system, whilst Bielsa also tested the water with White in a holding midfield position when Kalvin Phillips was absent.

The Verdict

White was such a big player for Leeds last season in the Championship and when you consider his impact, if it takes £30m to get him, it’s money well spent.

However, Leeds are right to not get silly in these negotiations. We know White is a class act, but Brighton know Leeds are desperate to get him back. They can’t let the Seagulls dictate too much.

This saga will rage on and whilst Leeds will line up other deals, it’s important they don’t give up completely on White.

