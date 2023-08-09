Highlights Swansea City boss Michael Duff has confirmed Joel Piroe has not been the subject of any bids.

Contract talks are ongoing with the player.

Piroe's deal expires next summer, making this transfer window crucial for Swansea to secure a respectable fee for the striker if he isn't going to put pen to paper on an extension.

Swansea City boss Michael Duff has confirmed that Joel Piroe still hasn't been the subject of a bid, speaking to the BBC.

The Dutchman has been a key figure for the Swans during the past couple of years, joining back in 2021 and playing exceptionally well under Russell Martin until the ex-Norwich City manager's departure earlier this summer.

Scoring 19 league goals last term, he did more than enough during the 2022/23 campaign to put himself in the shop window ahead of this window and a number of teams have been linked with a move for the player.

He didn't manage to get himself on the scoresheet last weekend against Birmingham City - but he did record a brace against Northampton Town in the Carabao Cup last night.

What is Joel Piroe's stance on his future?

Piroe is reportedly open to spending the 2023/24 campaign at the Swansea.com Stadium before potentially moving on next year.

The Dutchman's contract in South Wales expires next summer and with this in mind, this window is probably the last chance for Duff's side to secure a respectable fee for the player unless he puts pen to paper on an extension.

There is European interest in the player and with this, the striker could potentially secure a switch away from his current club next year by signing a pre-contract agreement with a club from abroad in January or after.

Leeds United and Leicester City are also believed to be interested in luring Piroe away from his current side - but both have been relegated and may not have the funds to get a deal over the line.

It has been reported by Alan Nixon that both are being priced out of a move by Swansea, which doesn't come as a shock considering Duff's side won't want to strengthen a league rival.

What did Michael Duff say about Joel Piroe's Swansea City future?

Duff, who only arrived at the Swansea.com Stadium, will surely be keen to keep hold of the striker considering how prolific he has been since his arrival in South Wales.

Confirming that the striker hadn't been the subject of bids, the Swans' boss also revealed that contract talks are ongoing with the player.

He said: "I know the club are talking to Joel.

"I don't know where it's at - he has not said no, he has not said yes, and we have not had a bid. Until the club receive a bid, there is no question to be answered.

"We could probably save everybody a bit of time after every game by just not talking about it. Until it happens, it's a pointless conversation."

Should Joel Piroe put pen to paper on a new Swansea City contract?

Considering the interest in his signature, it would make little sense for him to put pen to paper on a new deal at this point.

There's a chance he could sustain a serious injury that ends his career between now and next summer, but that risk is small and this is why he may take his chances and decide not to put sign an extension.

The Swans have also shown a willingness to cash in on key players in recent years and that will give the Dutchman hope that he will be sold if he does sign a new deal.

But he should be looking to take control of his own destiny by putting contract talks on ice at this stage.

He's likely to have many contract offers on the table in 2024 and that will give him a good chance to pick the best possible destination for the next chapter of his career. He may even find that staying at his current club is the best option.