Highlights Southampton could sell Nathan Tella for around £20m this summer after his impressive performances last season.

The German side Bayer Leverkusen have offered £17.5m.

The Saints should try to retain Tella, as he still has two years left on his contract and could be crucial if Che Adams leaves.

Southampton could sell winger Nathan Tella for around £20m this summer, according to an update from the Daily Mail.

The 24-year-old has been the subject of speculation for much of the summer and that doesn't come as a shock following his excellent season at Burnley last term.

Recording 19 goals and five assists in all competitions for the Clarets during the 2022/23 campaign, he played a big part in guiding Vincent Kompany's side back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

And with this, he previously looked to be in line to secure a return to the Premier League despite the Saints' relegation, but a move has failed to materialise thus far.

To his credit, he has fully focused on his current side and managed to get himself on the scoresheet against Sheffield Wednesday and Plymouth Argyle during the early stages of this season, something that will only raise his valuation.

One side that won't be recruiting him though are the Clarets, who have reportedly been priced out of a move for the 24-year-old.

Alan Nixon believes the Saints are desperate to retain Tella beyond the end of the summer window and offer him a new contract, but every player has their price and there could be a deal to be done before the summer transfer window closes.

What's the latest on Bayer Leverkusen's interest in Nathan Tella?

The German side are believed to have offered £17.5m, which is a sizeable sum for the player.

However, Russell Martin's side are in a very strong negotiating position, not just because they can probably afford to keep the player following the sales of others including Tino Livramento, James Ward-Prowse and Romeo Lavia, but also because Tella still has two years left on his contract.

With this, the Daily Mail believes his price tag is around £25m, but the same outlet has also reported that a deal could potentially be done around the £20m mark.

An extra £2.5m may be required for a deal to be struck, therefore, although that isn't a huge amount of money considering they have reportedly offered around £17.5m.

In a boost for the German side, he is believed to have agreed personal terms with them already, which is one less hurdle for them to jump over in their obvious quest to get a deal over the line for the 24-year-old.

Is £20m a fair price tag for Nathan Tella?

£20m seems like a fair price tag but the Saints should be looking to demand even more than that.

And they should even be looking to price the German side out of a move because they shouldn't be looking to sell too many more of their key assets before the window closes.

They do need to balance the books but they have probably done that through other sales, so they shouldn't be looking to sell Tella who still has two years left on his deal.

And he could be particularly important if Che Adams departs, so he's one player Martin should be looking to retain.

He has already proved his worth at this level with the 24-year-old proving to be a game-changer at Turf Moor last term - and he could have a similar impact this season if he stays put.