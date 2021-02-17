Further transfer update provided on senior Stoke City man

Stoke City skipper Ryan Shawcross is ‘very close’ to joining Inter Miami, after he came to an agreement with the Potters that will allow him to leave before his contract expires.

Ryan Shawcross move to #InterMiamiCF now very close, after finalising an agreement with #scfc over the remainder of his contract. Will go down as one of Stoke's best ever signings – at just £1m – from United in 2008. — John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) February 17, 2021

It’s no secret that the MLS outfit want to sign the centre-back, as reports emerged earlier this month stating that he was a target for boss Phil Neville.

However, with his deal expiring in the summer, talks would have to take place with Stoke to ensure that he would be allowed to secure an early exit.

And, according to Telegraph reporter John Percy, they have been productive, as he confirmed that the transfer is now set to happen.

“Ryan Shawcross move to Inter Miami CF now very close, after finalising an agreement with Stoke over the remainder of his contract.”

Once the deal is confirmed, it will end a 14-year spell for Shawcross, who is regarded as a legend at the club by the support for all he has done in that time.

The defender was an integral part of Tony Pulis’ squad that won promotion to the Premier League, and he starred as they established themselves at that level for years, and also played in Europe.

Were each of these 20 former Stoke City players left or right footed?

1 of 20 Glenn Whelan Right Left

The verdict

It’s a shame for Stoke fans that Shawcross will be leaving, but they will recognise what a good opportunity this is for the player.

For Michael O’Neill, he has other defensive options that he can call on, and the 33-year-old has not been a regular, so he won’t be sorely missed in the run-in.

However, the news will get fans thinking about all Shawcross has done for the club over the years, and they will wish him well on what is a great move for him at this stage of his career.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.