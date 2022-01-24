Further transfer update emerges on Hull City’s pursuit of Sheffield United man

Championship side Hull City are set to complete the signing of Sheffield United midfielder Regan Slater for a nominal fee of £50,000, according to Hull Live.

Doubt was cast over this move with Grant McCann’s future looking uncertain – and as per last night’s report from the same outlet – the Northern Irishman is due to be relieved of his duties today with Shota Arveladze due to be named his successor.

Slater thrived under McCann on a loan spell at the MKM Stadium last term, proving to be a real asset for the Tigers in League One and establishing himself as one of the first names on the teamsheet in East Yorkshire towards the latter stages of the 2020/21 campaign.

The big 2022 Hull City quiz: One question about every first-team player – Can you score full marks?

1 of 23 How old is Matt Ingram? 28 29 30 31

However, new owner Acun Ilicali is thought to be a big fan of the midfielder having monitored Hull for a long time and will sanction this move as one of the first signings of his tenure at the club following his takeover last week.

This is despite McCann’s imminent departure and a potential change in the club’s transfer strategy – with multiple players from Europe being linked with a move to the second-tier outfit in the past month.

Santa Clara midfielder and Japan international Hidemasa Morita was one of those players thought to have been on the Tigers’ radar – and they are now reportedly closing in on a double swoop with forwards Alexsandar Pesic and Allahyar Sayyadmanesh both set to join.

They will prove to be more expensive signings than Slater, who is set to arrive at the club or a fee of just £50,000 after being left out in the cold at Brammall Lane, failing to make a single appearance for Paul Heckingbottom’s men this term.

The Verdict:

For the sake of Slater’s career, it was clear he needed to move on. The likes of Sander Berge, Oliver Norwood, Conor Hourihane and John Fleck were all ahead of him in the pecking order and it never looked as though he was going to make a real breakthrough at Bramall Lane.

In a year or two, he may find himself in a similar predicament with Iliacli seemingly intent on spending heavily at the club, but he will get his chance to compete with the likes of Richie Smallwood and Greg Docherty for a starting spot.

The future also seems to be brighter at the MKM Stadium than it was earlier in the season, and with McCann guiding them to a decent position as things stand, they are in pole position ahead of the likes of Cardiff City and Reading to secure their survival.

He will take on a whole different challenge in impressing manager Arveladze – but after enjoying success in East Yorkshire last term – he will be champing at the bit to go back and he now seems to be closing in on a move.

And at just 22, there’s still plenty of time for him to improve further, something that will only boost his chances of starting regularly.