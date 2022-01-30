Further transfer update emerges on Blackburn Rovers star amid AFC Bournemouth interest

MLS outfit Chicago Fire have joined the race for Blackburn Rovers midfielder Joe Rothwell and are currently offering more for his services than AFC Bournemouth, as per a Twitter update from The Sun journalist Alan Nixon.

The midfielder was left out of the Lancashire outfit’s matchday squad for their tie against Luton Town yesterday – and Tony Mowbray went on to reveal that he had left Rothwell out of the 18 due to the 27-year-old’s desire to speak to other clubs.

Rothwell has enjoyed a fruitful campaign at Ewood Park this term, scoring three times and recording seven assists in 27 league appearances and proving to be a real asset in the middle of the park alongside Lewis Travis and John Buckley.

His influential performances have attracted AFC Bournemouth’s interest – and the Cherries have submitted three separate bids in their attempts to lure the Blackburn man to the Vitality Stadium.

However, all of these advances were rebuffed by Rovers, with the club’s owners desperate to retain all of their key assets this month despite intense interest in the likes of Rothwell and talisman Ben Brereton Diaz.

With Scott Parker’s men submitting multiple offers for his services, they were the team that looked to be in pole position to secure his signature with Rangers’ previous interest seemingly fizzling out now they are under the stewardship of Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

However, American club Chicago Fire have also entered the running, with The Sun’s Nixon also reiterating the Venkys’ stance on selling players this month. They are desperate to hold on to the midfielder.

The Verdict:

For Blackburn, it’s about getting the very best deal and the fact Rothwell is interested in speaking to other clubs indicates he won’t be extending his stay at Ewood Park beyond the end of the season, unless Rovers are promoted back to the top flight.

However, it would be ideal for them if they didn’t sell him to a promotion rival, so this interest from Chicago will be welcomed and even if they receive slightly less than they would have from Bournemouth in the end, then it’s probably worth the club selling to the American side, though it’s a bonus that they’re currently offering more than the south-coast outfit.

From the fans’ point of view though, they will be disappointed that he hasn’t got his head down during what could be a wonderful season for Rovers, because they are still firmly in contention for a place in the top six.

But if they have a replacement lined up and ready to come in, it would surely make sense to cash in on him now knowing his heart isn’t fully in it – and may have already burned bridges with the fanbase because of this saga.