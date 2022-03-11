Further transfer update emerges on Birmingham City’s pursuit of Rangers man

Championship side Birmingham City are not interested in pursuing a move for Rangers centre-back Jack Simpson in the summer, according to Birmingham Live who have provided this latest transfer update.

The 25-year-old has been heavily linked with a move back to England in recent months after starting his career at AFC Bournemouth, failing to establish himself as a key first-teamer before officially moving on to Ibrox last summer.

Middlesbrough were one team thought to be interested in taking him away from Scotland during the winter window – but a deal for him or another other defender failed to materialise for Chris Wilder’s men.

Quiz: What town or city were these 20 Birmingham City players born in?

1 of 20 Neil Etheridge Dagenham Enfield Romford Watford

The same report from The Sun stated that the Gers were open to letting him go, potentially providing an opportunity for Lee Bowyer’s men to snap up the 25-year-old after being linked with a move by Football Insider.

As per the same outlet, both Boro and the Blues failed in last-ditch attempts to recruit Simpson, with the latter potentially especially desperate to add to this area with Kristian Pedersen failing to put pen to paper on a deal as things stand. His contract at St Andrew’s expires in the summer.

Though Football Insider believe the West Midlands side have maintained their interest, Birmingham Live are now claiming otherwise, though they do add that the club are looking to address their defence when the summer comes along.

The Verdict:

It’s clear they need to add to this area as a matter of urgency in the summer if they want to retain a back three system, a formation that has provided them with a clear identity based on clear roles.

Some would argue they don’t have the necessary wing-backs to make this a success, with the likes of Jeremie Bela and Jordan Graham more used to playing as wingers and the likes of Maxime Colin and Pedersen more defensive operators.

However, a back three for the long-term future should help to provide them with solidity at the back needed to climb their way up the table in the coming years and this is why making sure they have enough depth in central defence is crucial.

Pedersen doesn’t look as though he will sign a new contract at this stage and with Teden Mengi also set to return to Manchester United at the end of the season, it’s clear they could do with more additions, even without the duo leaving.

Their lack of depth in this position was exposed when two full-backs in Pedersen and Colin had to pair up in central defence not so long ago and this should show to the club’s board why Bowyer and Craig Gardner need to be backed in the summer.