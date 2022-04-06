Further transfer update emerges involving QPR

Queens Park Rangers full-back Niko Hamalainen is still on course to link up with Brazilian side Botafogo on a loan deal for the remainder of the season and is due in Rio this week, as per a report from FogaoNet.

The 25-year-old has failed to make a single appearance for the second-tier side since his return from MLS outfit LA Galaxy in November, a real disappointment for the Finland international who would have hoped to force his way into the first team with Lee Wallace and Sam McCallum suffering injury problems during the 2021/22 campaign.

Appearing in 22 league games last term, he has failed to build on that progress under Mark Warburton and may find himself surplus to requirements once again at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium in the summer.

Focusing more on the short term though, he is set to finally get some first-team football under his belt as he looks to experience his first taster of Brazilian football, potentially utilising this period to put himself in the shop window.

His deal in the English capital doesn’t expire until 2024 – but he may want to earn himself a permanent move away from the club before then due to his lack of opportunities in west London.

One place where he is clearly wanted is Botafogo, with owner John Textor thought to have pushed hard for this deal and manager Luis Castro sanctioning this arrival.

The Verdict:

It will be very interesting to see what happens with Warburton and his future because his departure could be a real game-changer for the Finn – because he looks set to be a fringe player for the foreseeable future under the 59-year-old.

This is a real shame because it would be interesting to see how well he’s developed since his loan spell at LA Galaxy, though from a personal point of view, the fact Hamalainen is willing to trot the globe to ply his trade is a promising sign.

That allows him to keep his options open and that may come in handy in the summer if he does decide to move away on a longer-term basis, though it’s currently unclear whether a permanent offer will be made to lure him away from the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

If the R’s don’t see him as part of their plans though, they should be prepared to let him leave for a cut-price agreement to make more room on the wage bill for others to come in, with the squad perhaps needing to be freshened up following their poor run of form.

It’s not as if a rebuild needs to happen, but those who aren’t going to be valuable first-team assets need to be moved on and this includes Hamalainen, who may need to secure a move away for the sake of his international prospects as well as his domestic career.