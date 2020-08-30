Further transfer interest emerges in Blackburn Rovers ace

MLS side DC United are interested in making a potential move to bring in Blackburn Rovers defender Derrick Williams, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Williams has been an important player for Blackburn over the past few years, and the 27-year-old made 17 appearances for Rovers in the Championship last term, chipping in with three goals and also helping to make Tony Mowbray’s side a difficult side to break down.

The defender, though, has previously been linked with a move away from Blackburn to the MLS, and losing him so near to the start of the season would be a blow for Mowbray’s side who are themselves looking to add to their defensive options during the transfer window.

It is thought that DC United have joined the list of potential suitors for Williams, but as of yet, no deal has been agreed with Blackburn for the 27-year-old.

It could depend on whether Rovers are able to add to their squad in the centre of their defence before they sanction any sort of move for him.

Blackburn. DC United latest MLS club to like Derrick Williams. Owned by Swansea owners 😳 But no deal yet. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) August 30, 2020

The verdict

This would be a real blow for Blackburn to lose a player with Williams’ quality and experience from defensive options, and given they are short on numbers at the heart of their defence it would be a surprise if they were willing to allow the former Bristol City player to leave the club.

Williams has been a very reliable performer for Blackburn over the last few campaigns when he has been called upon, and he could play a key role in helping them try and challenge for a place in the top six in the Championship next term if he remains at Ewood Park.

However, given Williams has been consistently linked with moves away from Blackburn, it could potentially mean that there is something in the possibility of him leaving the club, but Mowbray will not want to lose him if he is unable to add at least one or two more defenders to his squad first.