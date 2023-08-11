Highlights Chuba Akpom's future at Middlesbrough is uncertain, with interest from clubs like Ajax, Sheffield United, and Lens who have reportedly offered £8m.

Middlesbrough is in a tough position as they don't want Akpom to run down his contract, but they also want a fair price for him.

Losing Akpom would be a big blow for Middlesbrough, as his goal-scoring ability will be hard to replace, but there is confidence in coach Michael Carrick and the recruitment team to find a suitable replacement.

Chuba Akpom’s future is likely to be sorted this weekend as Middlesbrough face up to potentially losing their star forward.

Ajax, Sheffield United and Lens chase Chuba Akpom

The 27-year-old had a tough few years at Boro until Michael Carrick’s appointment, with the former Manchester United coach transforming Akpom by utilising him in a more withdrawn attacking role.

The results were excellent, as Akpom scored 28 goals in 40 appearances to fire Boro to the play-offs, where they would come up short against Coventry City over two legs.

Such form has understandably attracted attention, and with Akpom entering the final year of his contract at the Riverside Stadium, Boro know this is their last chance to get a decent fee for the player if fresh terms aren’t agreed.

So far, there hasn’t been a breakthrough, and the interest in the former Arsenal youngster is building, with Ajax, Sheffield United and Lens all thought to be keen, with the latter having offered £8m for the player.

Will Chuba Akpom leave Middlesbrough?

As mentioned, the contract situation has left Middlesbrough in a tricky position as they don’t want to let such a key asset run their deal down, so they have to be willing to negotiate.

Equally so, they will demand a fair price for Akpom, and even if it means losing him on a free transfer, it’s something they have to weigh up if they think he can get them 20 goals next season, which would obviously help a promotion push.

And, in a fresh development, the Sky Sports Transfer Centre (14:08) revealed that a decision is expected in the next few days on the player.

“The future of Middlesbrough striker Chuba Akpom is expected to be sorted in the next 48 hours. Lens have made an £8m bid and there is strong interest from Sheffield United and Ajax. It’s understood Boro’s valuation is more than £10m. Akpom is into the final year of his contract and won’t be renewing.”

So, it does seem likely that he will be on the move, leaving Boro to look for a replacement.

How big a blow would losing Chuba Akpom be for Middlesbrough?

There’s no denying that this would be a huge setback for Carrick and Boro. Akpom’s goal return last season speaks for itself, and the reality is that it’s going to be near impossible to find someone who will come in and score 28 goals, especially for around £10m, if that’s the fee they bring in.

It would certainly force Boro into the market for another attacker, but there will be a confidence that Carrick is the key man at Middlesbrough moving forward.

Let’s not forget, Akpom was struggling and out of the team before he arrived, so he has shown he can coach and improve players, even those who may be on the fringes right now, or have been unfancied by others.

So, whilst additions will be needed, they will back Carrick and the recruitment team to get it right.

Boro are back in action away at Coventry City on Saturday in the early game of the day.