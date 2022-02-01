Further transfer details involving Sheffield United and Brentford emerge

The deal involving Sheffield United and Brentford for Charlie Goode is said to not include an option to buy the player, as per a recent report by The Star.

The 26-year-old centre back yesterday completed his loan move to Bramall Lane until the end of the season as he seeks to get more regualr minutes after featuring occasionally for the Bees in the Premier League.

However it has been stated that the deal between the two clubs does not include an option for the Blades to buy the player outright, with Brentford still viewing Goode as someone that can make an impact for them moving forwards.

Goode previously made six top flight appearances for the West London side and will now be looking to become a regualr starter for his new side after making the move to the Steel City on Deadline Day.

The centre back provides Paul Heckingbottom with another option in a key area of the squad at a time when the winter fixture list is congested as ever.

The Verdict

Signing Goode on loan before the deadline ticks a lot of boxes for the Blades and they will now be hoping that he can have a lasting effect on their performances as they seek to push up the league standings in the Sky Bet Championship.

He certainly has the quality to operate in a back three and is adept enough on the ball to stride forward and recycle possession into midfield when required.

Goode is also someone who has shown great adaptability at whatever level he has played at, having gone from turning out for Northampton Town in the lower levels of the Football League to playing in the top flight for Brentford.

Sheffield United will be delighted to have someone of his pedigree on board for the rest of the campaign.