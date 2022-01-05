Further transfer details involving Sheffield United and Arsenal come to light

It has been revealed by The Star that Sheffield United could have accepted a lower offer for Aaron Ramsdale from Arsenal in order to have received a higher amount of money up front.

The England international left Bramall Lane for the Emirates Stadium last summer in a deal worth £24 million after talks had been ongoing between the two clubs for the best part of two months.

Sheffield United could eventually receive up to £30 million for Ramsdale depending on how the 23-year-old’s career progresses in North London moving forwards.

However it has since been suggested that the Gunners were willing to pay even more for the shot stopper, but only if the size of the first instalment had been reduced.

The Blades are said to have argued against the proposal from the Premier League side, preferring to be guaranteed a larger fee rather than risking a lot more over potential performance related add ons that may not come to fruitiness.

This in turn allowed Arsenal’s officials to whittle down the size of the Steel City club’s asking price for the goalkeeper.

Ramsdale has since confirmed that he chose to refuse to play for the Blades in order to force through his move to the capital.

The Verdict

The Ramsdale saga certainly took an age to be resolved, however both clubs can be happy that they have put a good deal in place for the shot stopper.

He is already making waves at Arsenal and is almost certain to one day become England’s undisputed number one if he maintains his current trajectory.

The Blades will have been pleased to have pocketed a hefty fee for the player and will now be hoping that they receive a fair amount from the clauses that were inserted into the deal.

Overall this has worked out brilliantly for the Steel City side.