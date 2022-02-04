Further transfer details involving Charlton Athletic and Chelsea come to light

Charlton Athletic owner Thomas Sandgaard has told the South London Press that the club only agreed to letting Chelsea sign Mason Burstow when the Blues said that they would loan the young striker back to the Addicks.

The highly rated 18-year-old completed a move to Stamford Bridge on transfer deadline day before being immediately loaned back to his boyhood club for the rest of the current campaign.

Burstow has scored six goals in 14 first team appearances for Charlton this term and is yet another academy graduate that has thrived at first team level after stepping into the senior squad.

Now Sandgaard has revealed that the Addicks held their ground for as long as possible in order to ensure that his club got the best deal for the youngster:

“We called off the deal when they [Chelsea] didn’t want to do that. I was already torn if it was the right thing to do.

“We didn’t know he was going until eight minutes before the deadline because I was determined we got the right deal for him – financially – and also getting him back on loan.”

Brentford are also said to have firmed up their interest in the teenager as the deadline grew closer, however it soon became clear that Burstow saw his future with Chelsea.

The sell on clause that forms part of the deal is said to be unusually high, which means the Addicks could benefit even further in the future if Burstow is sold by the Blues.

The Verdict

This is a great deal for Charlton as they get to keep hold of Burstow at a time when Jayden Stockley is still sidelined with a hip injury.

He offers them pace and firepower in the final third and will be key to helping them realise their ambitions of making the play-offs come May.

Add to the fact that the Addicks will benefit heavily from a financial perspective and it is a great move for all parties.

Once again Charlton’s academy system has come up trumps for them.