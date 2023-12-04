Highlights Sunderland's main issue this season is scoring goals, with a reliance on winger Jack Clarke as their top scorer.

The club's January transfer plans may focus on recruiting young players with potential rather than proven attackers.

While Sunderland's strategy of giving youngsters a chance has been successful in recent years, there is a need for more experienced figures to help the team, especially in the striker position.

Sunderland are on the lookout for a new striker heading into the January window, but they remain keen on signing a young number nine.

Sunderland’s striker woes

The Black Cats, who surprisingly sacked Tony Mowbray last night, are ninth in the Championship, just three points from the play-off places, which makes for a decent campaign so far.

However, a three-game winless run has prompted some questions from the fans, and it has highlighted where their problems are at the moment.

Clearly, the main issue is scoring goals, as there has been a reliance on winger Jack Clarke this season.

He is the top scorer with ten, with Dan Neil and Jobe Bellingham the next highest on the list with just three each. Incredibly, and worryingly, none of his strikers have scored a goal yet.

Sunderland’s January transfer plans

Of course, just because the likes of Nazariy Rusyn, Eliezer Mayenda and Luis Semedo have not hit the ground running, it doesn’t mean they won’t make a big impact for Sunderland in the future.

Nevertheless, in January, most fans are hoping that Sunderland will bring in a proven attacker that could potentially make the difference as they push for promotion.

But, it doesn’t look as though they will get their wish, as Sun journalist Alan Nixon revealed on social media that even though the club are seeking reinforcements, they are unlikely to go away from their strategy of recruiting players with potential.

“Been looking abroad. Younger end of market again.”

Mowbray's sacking may not impact the recruitment in the way some would think, as sporting director Kristjaan Speakman has control over transfers, even if the head coach would always be involved in the process.

Is this the right move from Sunderland?

Firstly, you have to acknowledge that Sunderland’s transfer strategy in recent years has worked. They have established themselves as one of the top clubs in the country for giving youngsters a chance.

Championship Table (As it stands December 4th) Team P GD Pts 9 Sunderland 19 7 27 10 Watford 19 5 27 11 Cardiff City 19 4 27 12 Middlesbrough 19 2 27 13 Norwich City 19 -2 26 14 Bristol City 19 -1 25 15 Birmingham City 19 -4 23 16 Plymouth Argyle 19 2 22

Therefore, it makes sense they are continuing down this path, and, overall, it’s an approach that the club will benefit from, both financially and on the pitch.

Having said that, there’s always a need for balance, and right now it feels as though they are lacking one or two experienced figures to help the team, notably up top.

This doesn’t mean they should be going out and spending significant sums on a player, but more that they should look at a wider pool of players for such a key position.

The lack of goals from a striker is really harming Sunderland this season, and it’s a very difficult position to find a quality youngster, particularly in a league like the Championship where there are huge physical demands.

The recruitment team at the Stadium of Light do deserve the backing of the club, and it will be interesting to see who is brought in next month.

What next for Sunderland?

There’s a lot of football to be played between now and the January window opening, and the club also need to appoint a new head coach first, so they're going to be extremely busy.

The scouting department will still be keeping tabs on players across the globe, so they won't be missing out on targets, but it's not ideal preparation going into a crucial window.