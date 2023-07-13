It has been a good week to be a supporter of Southampton Football Club.

Following the Saints' relegation from the Premier League, supporters of the club have had to put up with rumour after rumour regarding their star players exiting the club, but yesterday, things were different.

Indeed, not only did the club announce their first signing of the summer, they announced two additions in the same day.

First of all, Ryan Manning arrived at the club on a free transfer earlier this week.

The 26-year-old was a free agent following his release from Swansea City earlier this summer where he worked and thrived under current Saints' boss Russell Martin.

Manning's addition was then followed by confirmation of the arrival of Shea Charles on Wednesday evening from Manchester City.

The 19-year-old has put pen to paper on a four-year deal at the St. Mary's Stadium.

Further Shea Charles transfer details emerge

In the wake of the official announcement, though, further details regarding Charles' transfer to the Saints have emerged.

How much did Southampton pay for Shea Charles?

First of all, in terms of transfer fee, it is claimed that the Championship side have paid £10.5 million for the 19-year-old, with the potential for this to rise to £15 million.

Do Man City have a buy-back clause for Shea Charles?

Furthermore, Man City have been keen to cover all bases as part of the deal.

As such, they have reportedly inserted a sell-on clause in the deal, as well as a buy-back clause and matching bidding rights.

This means that there is every chance Charles could end up back at Manchester City one day.

Russell Martin has made two signings as Southampton boss so far.

Interestingly, the 19-year-old is not the only Saints player to have a Man City clause in his contract.

Having signed for Southampton last summer, Romeo Lavia has a £40 million buy-back clause that becomes active next summer.

Shea Charles' first words after signing for Southampton

Naturally, as is natural with signings, Shea Charles spoke to Southampton FC's media channels following his arrival at the club.

During his interview, he revealed his excitement at working with Saints boss Russell Martin.

"I feel like the way the manager’s going to play will really suit me, and obviously some of the players that I know (from City) have done very well here last season in the Premier League, so there’s no reason why I can’t come in and do similar things." Charles told Southampton club media.

“He (Russell Martin) called me the other night, explaining that it will be good for me with the possession-based football that he looks to play, and I just can’t wait.

“I feel like the main thing is promotion for this club, because we belong in the Premier League. I can’t wait to start pre-season and get into ]]the Championship games.”

What has Russell Martin said about Shea Charles' signing?

Southampton boss Russell Martin also sounds excited to be working with the 19-year-old.

"Shea is a very talented, intelligent and mature young player with great potential to develop his game with us." Martin told Southampton club media.

“He has been well schooled at Manchester City, coming through an elite Academy all the way to the first team. We’ve watched him closely and we’re confident he’s got the right attributes to help us in the way we’re going to play.”