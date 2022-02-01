Further transfer details emerge as player seals Fulham exit

Former Fulham defender Denis Odoi joined Club Brugge yesterday for a fee in the region of €700,000, The Athletic has confirmed.

The 33-year-old was an important figure earlier in the season in the absence of Kenny Tete, who suffered a severe hamstring injury in the latter stages of August and was ruled out for over a month.

And with Cyrus Christie not in Marco Silva’s plans, it was down to Odoi to step up on the right-hand side and provide cover for the Dutchman whilst he was recovering.

Quiz: Did any of these 25 ex-Fulham players ever get a red card during their time at the club?

1 of 25 Steed Malbranque Yes No

Republic of Ireland international Christie was loaned out to Swansea City for the remainder of the season during the middle stages of last month, potentially making Odoi an even more important figure despite remaining ahead of the Irishman in the pecking order.

However, Neco Williams’ arrival at Craven Cottage for the remainder of the season has allowed the Belgian defender to make a move away from the English capital, bringing his five-and-a-half year stay at the promotion chasers to an end.

It has been revealed by The Athletic that they have received a €700,000 fee for his services, not an amount of money that will make a huge impact in terms of financial fair play but a sum they will be happy to take with Williams’ arrival.

The Verdict:

His contract at the club didn’t run out until 2023 so there is the argument that they could have negotiated a higher fee for him, although his wage also has to be considered because he may be on a reasonably generous pay packet.

He signed that extension to remain at the club until next year back in September 2020 when the club were in the Premier League, so it would be a surprise if he wasn’t earning a sizeable amount, even with relegation clauses.

So this departure will only help to minimise their costs, which can only be a good thing even if they do secure their return to the top flight at the end of the campaign, something that is looking likely at this stage.

They may also want to be targeting younger replacements to build a more youthful squad – a strategy that seems to be occurring at the likes of Blackburn Rovers and Nottingham Forest who have enjoyed success with this during the 2021/22 campaign.

Many Fulham fans will be sad to see the defender go though, not just because of the versatility he offers as a centre-back and a full-back, but because of his loyalty to the cause over the years. They will be wishing him well as he heads back to Belgium.