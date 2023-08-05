Highlights Leeds United are actively working on signing a new striker and a number ten, but they need to raise transfer funds before making any moves.

Leeds inherited a big squad and need to balance the books after relegation, so they are looking to sell players to generate funds.

Tyler Adams, Wilfried Gnonto, Crysencio Summerville, and Junior Firpo are among the players who could leave Leeds before the transfer deadline.

Leeds United are looking to make attacking additions before the transfer deadline, but they will need to sell before any new faces arrive.

Leeds United on lookout for a new striker

The Whites begin their Championship campaign against Cardiff City on Sunday, but Daniel Farke does have a few selection issues ahead of the fixture. Most notably, there is a lack of natural strikers, with Patrick Bamford out for around a month, and Georginio Rutter also absent.

With Rodrigo Moreno, the top scorer from last season, having moved to Qatar, a lack of a number nine is a concern for Leeds fans, particularly given Bamford’s injury history.

So, you would imagine it’s a priority for Farke and the recruitment team over the next few weeks, and Football Insider have given an update on Leeds’ plans, as they also touched on the financial situation involving the Championship side.

“Leeds are actively working on signing a striker but need to raise transfer funds before they can make a move. The Whites have also earmarked a new number ten as an area to strengthen.”

How much can Leeds spend this summer?

After the 49ers finally completed their takeover this summer, some may have been expecting a big summer spend. However, that wasn’t realistic given Leeds suffered relegation to the Championship.

That’s not to say they aren’t ambitious, with key figures outlining their future plans for the club, which will no doubt excite supporters.

But, the reality is that they inherited a big squad, and like all clubs who drop to the Championship, they need to balance the books.

Things have been complicated by the fact that so many players had clauses that allowed them to leave on loan following relegation. Therefore, whilst they have reduced the wage bill significantly, they haven’t brought in any real substantial fees.

Who could leave Leeds United before the window shuts?

So, if Leeds are going to raise funds through sales, fans will obviously wonder who is going to depart.

There has been constant speculation surrounding many players, with Tyler Adams an obvious one who could move in the coming weeks, which would bring upwards of £20m into the club.

The likes of Wilfried Gnonto, Crysencio Summerville and Junior Firpo are among the others who could leave Elland Road.

Once these moves happen, it seems the Yorkshire side will be in a position to bring in the new players that Farke wants.

What next for Leeds United?

Those making the decisions at Leeds will be prepared for a hectic final few weeks of the window, and that was always to be expected. The takeover meant Leeds started behind their rivals, so things were always going to heat up from mid-August onwards.

For Farke, he will be focused on the football, and all the coaching staff and players will be delighted that the new season is here, as they look to win promotion back to the top-flight at the first attempt.

Leeds welcome Cardiff City to Elland Road for their opener at 2pm tomorrow.