Coventry City currently value Viktor Gyokeres at £25m, according to a report from talkSPORT.

This valuation has been revealed amid interest from several sides ahead of the summer transfer window, with several Premier League clubs believed to be monitoring his situation.

And it's no surprise that the 24-year-old is attracting interest from elsewhere, having registered 22 goals and 10 assists in 46 competitive appearances, being both prolific and reliable for Mark Robins' men.

His presence in the final third has been crucial in the absence of Callum O'Hare - but his future beyond the end of the season is currently unclear with the player's deal expiring in 2024.

It's been reported that the Sky Blues have entered negotiations with Gyokeres' representatives regarding a new deal but they are resigned to losing him during the next window if they fail to secure promotion at the end of the season.

Who is interested in Viktor Gyokeres?

Wolverhampton Wanderers are reportedly the team that are pushing the hardest to try and get a deal over the line for him at this point, although they aren't short of competition from others in this race.

Burnley, Crystal Palace, Everton, Fulham and Leeds United are also thought to be monitoring his situation, although the latter's chances of signing the Sweden international would be reduced quite considerably if they suffer relegation to the Championship.

West Ham United are another team reported to be in the race for him, but it's unclear whether they will focus on other targets if David Moyes moves on at the end of the season.

Who will be able to pay £25m?

Leeds surely wouldn't be able to fork out even half of that amount if they are relegated, so whether they stay up or not will probably determine whether they will be able to stay in this race.

Similar applies to Sean Dyche's Toffees who are in deep relegation danger at this stage despite the former Burnley manager's arrival.

The Clarets will be in the Premier League next term but it would be difficult to see them forking out that kind of fee on one player considering the number of players they need to recruit this summer.

Palace and Fulham may be in a good position to spend that kind of fee though, so it will be interesting to see where the striker ends up if he does move on during the next window.

It would be ideal for him if Coventry are promoted at the end of the season though - because he's thriving at the CBS Arena and would be guaranteed a start pretty much every week under Robins in the top flight.