American investment company 777 Partners are weighing up a bid for newly-promoted Premier League side Sheffield United, according to the Daily Mail.

The Blades are up for sale with current owner Prince Abdullah intending to offload the club in the coming weeks, although he will have to carry on and be at the helm if no suitable bid is received.

With the transfer window set to open next month, a takeover deal will need to be done quickly if the new owner(s) is/are to have a real impact during the summer, with the Blades looking set to work within a very limited budget at this stage.

Dozy Mmobuosi has had months to try and get a takeover deal over the line but at this stage, it doesn't look as though the Nigerian businessman will be getting the green light to seal this agreement anytime soon with the EFL seemingly yet to be fully satisfied.

A Silicon Valley-based consortium is also believed to be interested in buying the Blades but with an agreement yet to be sealed, Prince Abdullah is now looking to bring in allies from the Middle East to pump money into the club and potentially boost their summer transfer budget, although it remains to be seen whether he's successful in his mission.

Why have 777 Partners hit the headlines recently?

The group were interested in buying Everton but they failed in their bid with an agreement failing to be reached.

That hasn't dampened their appetite to buy a club though, with both the Blades and West Ham United believed to be on their radar as potential targets.

Both teams are certain to be competing in the top flight next season - and that could persuade them to move quickly to buy one of the two sides.

Is this good news for Sheffield United?

It's hard to say because 777 Partners aren't that well known to Sheffield United fans - but fresh investment will be needed to make the Blades competitive and this is why they should welcome this interest.

It has been reported by the Daily Mail that they would prefer to complete a full takeover of the club rather than buying a percentage - and that could suit Prince Abdullah who is seemingly prepared to leave his role.

The only negative thing about this report is the fact West Ham are also reportedly on their radar and are a more established top-tier outfit than the Blades, so that could persuade the Americans to prioritise the Hammers.

Following the sad death of David Gold, it wouldn't be a surprise if David Sullivan was willing to get out of the club, although he has remained committed up to this point.

And with Prince Abdullah actively looking to sell, that could put the American investors in a good position to acquire the Blades, so it will be interesting to see if there are further developments on this story.